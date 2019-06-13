Vivian Malone Jones, Civil Rights Icon, is still opening doors! The second annual “Walk Through Vivian’s Door Tailgate/Market” is happening on Saturday, June 15, 2019. There will be food, fashion, a business town hall, fun, games, raffles, a silent auction, light refreshments and vendors. Attendees should bring their lawn chairs and join us for a taste of history and culture. Inspired by the legacy of Vivian Malone Jones – one of the first two black students to enroll at the University of Alabama, and the university's first black graduate – Vivian’s Door is an initiative that seeks to gather available resources and help minority businesses grow, scale, and reinvest in their communities.
Vivian’s Door along with the support of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC) presents a community tailgate party to honor Vivian Malone Jones for her inspiration to continue her legacy by opening doors for minority businesses on the Gulf Coast. The event is Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 3:00 pm – 7:00 pm. at 758 St. Anthony Street on the grounds of the Mobile County Health Department. The entire community is invited to come and join us as we take in a taste of history, business, and culture. There will be light refreshments, giveaways, and games.
Janice Malone joined Chelsey in the Studio to talk about the event coming up. “There is a worrying lack of guidance for minority entrepreneurs and self-starters in our community” Janice stated. “Vivian opened a door that had been closed to people like us for a very long time, and we want to keep that door open. We want to make sure that minority business owners can connect with their customers and the wider community, and effectively make use of the ways and means available for them to achieve success.”
Details include:
When: Saturday, June 15, 2019
Where: 758 St. Anthony Street on the grounds of the Mobile County Health Department
Hours: 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Fee: Free
For more information, visit this website!
