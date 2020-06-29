Are you wanting to freshen up your home? Joe visited Sarah at Barrow Fine Furniture to check out what is new and fresh. From sectionals to pops of color with fun chairs, Barrow Fine Furniture has everything you need!
For more information on all of their furniture sets, visit them online!
Address: 1784 West Interstate 65 Service Rd S, Mobile, AL 36693
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.