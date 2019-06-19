Get ready for fun all Summer! Brandon Styles Magic Show is packed full of big magic, little magic and funny magic to amaze and astound you, make you laugh, and make you wonder. Audience interaction and props create a fun, upbeat amusement for the whole family. Don't miss Alabama's Only Magic Show!
This show is every Monday & Wednesday at 7pm & Fridays at 8pm.
He will also awe you during this variety show with nearly 60 different singing & speaking impressions from your favorite celebrities ranging from Frank Sinatra to Justin Bieber while he mixes in the perfect amount of comedy, dance, audience participation, ventriloquism, and award-winning magic in a fast-paced, 60-minute Vegas-style show for all ages!
Brandon Styles is one of the only singing impressionists in the world! Don't miss your chance to see Gulf Coast’s #1 Variety Show!
The Variety Show is every Tuesday & Thursday at 7pm and Saturdays at 8pm.
For more information about Brandon Styles, visit this website!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.