Valentine’s Day is just days away and if you want to surprise your loved one, we have just the gift for you! Pride of Mobile Chorus is bringing back its Singing Valentines this year. The group is available on February 12, 13 and 14, 2020. One of the quartets will sing two love songs and deliver a rose, card and a box of chocolates to your special someone. They are serving Jackson County, MS as well as Mobile and Baldwin Counties. If you would like to schedule a surprise for your special Valentine, email valentine4her@gmail.com or call (251) 207-1441.
Available Dates: February 12, 13 and 14, 2020
Price: $50
Give them a call for more information!
