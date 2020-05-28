A lot of us have missed our drinks at Serda Brewing Company during the COVID-19 Pandemic. They are back open for "drink-in" and celebrating with new drinks. Keith Yager, head brewmaster, joined Chelsey at the studio to talk about how they are doing things differently since COVID-19. Serda Brewing Company is pet friendly and would love to serve you soon!
Serda Brewing Co.:
Address: 600 Government St, Mobile, AL 36602
Visit their Facebook for more information!
(0) comments
