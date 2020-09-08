Get ready for fun! The Eastern Shore Sertoma Club is hosting its Annual Clay Shoot! It is one of two major events they host to raise funds throughout the year.
The following information was provided by Sertoma Club:
The event, which is our fourth annual, will be held Friday, September 11th at Bushy Creek Clays in Perdido, AL (22505 Will Vaughn Road). Registration begins at noon with lunch at 12:30pm and a shot gun start at 1:30pm. Shells are not included; each shooter should bring a minimum of 110 shells, as well as eye and ear protection and rain gear. Individual shooters are $100 to participate. We are also selling raffle tickets for $20 each with great prizes included three shotguns; door prizes will be given away at the event as well.
The format of the shoot calls for teams of four to shoot a round of 100 targets.
Each person will shoot 6-8 targets at each of 14 stations. After all teams have finished their round, the scores for each team will be tallied and the team with the highest number of hits will win the event. All participants will be provided with lunch and beverages.
The Eastern Shore Sertoma Club has served Baldwin County and the Eastern Shore for over 40 years. To be true to their name (SERvice TO MAnkind), they raise money for charities that help children in our community. The Eastern Shore Sertoma Club meets every Tuesday, 12:00pm at Bone and Barrel in downtown Fairhope.
Organizations our club has contributed to include the Palmer Williams Group, Boy Scouts, DHR, and the Sherriff’s Boys Ranch.
