Pollman's Bake Shop is ready to serve you! The COVID-19 Pandemic impacted the bakery and all of its locations. They now have a few safety measures in place to keep you safe. Only five customers can be in at one time, they are encouraging you to wear a face covering, and also want you to call ahead and order if possible.
Be sure to grab lunch or something sweet at Pollman's!
750 South Broad Street
Mobile, Alabama 36603
(251) 438-1511
Hours 7:30 AM - 5:30 PM
