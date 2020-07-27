Get ready to eat sweets and support a great cause! Breighanna Vigor, Miss Mobile Bay 2020, joined Chelsey on the JET Deck to talk about the special week.
She is hosting a bake sale where all proceeds are going to a non-profit organization, Operation Underground Railroad. The organization is helping combat sex trafficking not only in the United States, but other countries as well. They have gathered experts from all over the world in hopes of eradicating the ever- growing demand for children in human trafficking industry. These operations are always in conjunction with law enforcement throughout the world. So far, she has raised over $1,000 from our bake sale!
To help fight human trafficking, she is selling cupcakes, gluten free brownies, and dog treats where all proceeds will go to this organization. She will presell these items and deliver them directly to you during the week of July 26th- August 1st.
For more information, visit her Facebook page!
