Get ready to shop and save! Our friends with Junior League of Mobile are kicking off the 2020 BluePass shopping event. You can purchase your BluePass now on JLM's website.
When you buy a BluePass for $30, you can get 20% off at more than 250 merchants across Mobile & Baldwin Counties for the entire month of October! All buyers will receive a digital pass, and you can also choose to be mailed a physical BluePass card to keep with you.
It's not too late for local merchants to get involved! For information on participating as a merchant, or buying a BluePass, go to juniorleaguemobile.org/bluepass.
Proceeds from BluePass help support service projects throughout the Gulf Coast. BluePass is more than just a discount card; it's also a fundraiser that helps JLM focus on improving lives of children in our communities through their impact area-- Healthy Children: Hunger, Nutrition & Fitness.
This is a big year for Junior League of Mobile. The organization is celebrating 90 years! For details on JLM, how to join, and how to support their mission, click on juniorleaguemobile.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.