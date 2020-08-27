Get ready to shop! Vintage Market Days is back. This big event will be different because of COVID-19. Be sure to visit The Grounds this weekend! For more information, visit their website!
August 28-30
Address: 1035 Cody Rd N, Mobile, AL 36608
Children 12 and under and parking are FREE
$10 on Friday and Saturday
$5 Sunday
Pay one time and come back all weekend long
In accordance with local and state health mandates, we will be taking the following precautions at our upcoming event:⠀⠀
⠀⠀
* Masks are mandatory for vendors and shoppers (state mandate through 8/31)⠀⠀
* All shoppers will receive a temperature screening prior to entry.⠀⠀
* There will be extra sanitizing throughout the venue (including vendor booths) during the event.⠀⠀
* Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the event⠀⠀
* Wider aisles and more picnic tables to facilitate social distancing⠀⠀
* One way in and one way out (same as before)⠀⠀
* 50% capacity (maximum 1250 shoppers at a time)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.