The following information was provided by event organizers:
Daphne’s Shoe Boutique is excited to announce a special shopping event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Thursday, Oct. 29. In partnership with Claire Flowers Designs, 20 percent of all sales from the event will benefit the Hope 4110 Foundation to help women facing breast cancer and breast reconstruction.
The all-day shopping event will begin at 10 a.m. with special guest Donna Ward set to speak at 6 p.m. A breast cancer survivor, Ward is the author of “Unexpected Hope: A Journey of Cancer & Faith.” She and her husband, Turner Ward founded Hope 4110, a non-proﬁt organization that helps women facing breast cancer and breast reconstruction.
Daphne’s Shoe Boutique is located at 818 Manci Avenue in downtown Daphne, Al. Light hors d'oeuvres and drinks will be served at the event. For more information, contact Daphne’s Shoe Boutique at (251) 525-8755.
ABOUT DONNA WARD & HOPE 4110 FOUNDATION
Hope 4110 was started by Donna Ward and her husband, former Major League Baseball player, Turner Ward. Donna is a breast cancer survivor with a passion for women facing breast cancer and breast reconstruction. Donna has undergone 12 breast reconstruction surgeries after her double mastectomy in 2012. Hope4110 is committed to helping women facing breast cancer and breast reconstruction. Our goal is not only to help restore HOPE to women but to educate them regarding all breast reconstruction. To learn more visit HOPE4110.com.
DAPHNE’S SHOE BOUTIQUE
"My husband and I opened the shoe boutique to invest in our community. We wanted to provide a location for people to gather and enjoy our town. This event is exactly what we envisioned to allow the community to support a wonderful cause that is personal to most people as we all know someone affected by breast cancer,” said Daphne Robinson, owner of Daphne’s Shoe Boutique.
ABOUT CLAIRE FLOWERS DESIGNS
Claire Flowers is a St. Louis native who has a passion for making things better. While working in IT, Claire attended a week-long training in New York City that prompted the idea for a women’s shoe that is comfortable, stylish, and most importantly, durable enough to handle the wear and tear a professional woman puts on her footwear. She soon quit her full-time technology career to make this idea a reality, forming Claire Flowers LLC in 2014.
Gaining notoriety and brand recognition in her hometown, Claire has found success by marrying innovation and classic design. She has expanded her business in the spirit of creating professional women’s apparel that is resilient, versatile, and timeless. Claire Flowers footwear and apparel focuses on textiles, silhouettes and colors for professional women who value function and fashion.
In her journey to the top, Claire believed in supporting and mentoring others along the way. She is active on several boards and charities, including The Women’s Leadership Council, the National Association of Professional Women, Women’s President Association, Gateway Stem advisory board, House of Genius, Purses and Pumps for Pooches and Pals (Humane Society of Missouri), Connections For Success and Lift For Life Academy Fashion Show. For more information, visit www.claireflowers.com.
