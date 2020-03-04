Vintage Market Days is back! All the shopping takes place at The Grounds, 1035 Cody Rd. Mobile, Al. You can shop March 6-8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Admission is $10 on Friday and $5 on Saturday and Sunday. You can find clothes, furniture and antiques you have been looking for. Children under 12 and parking are free. For more information about the big shopping event, visit their website!
Details include:
When: March 6-8, 2020
Where: The Grounds in Mobile
Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: $10 Friday and $5 Saturday and Sunday
