September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month! You have the opportunity to give blood and help our community. The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity is hosting their 21st Annual Incorporated Sickle Cell Disease Awareness Month Blood Drive.
The blood drive will be on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. You can find the group at Franklin Primary Health Center, 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Mobile, Alabama. Your picture ID is required and all blood types are in need. To schedule an appointment, visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcrossblood.org Use Sponsor Code: ALPHAPHIALPHA
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. deliberately meets the needs of our community through active and impactful engagement. Our national programs and initiatives offer tangible examples of Love for all Mankind.
Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Beta Omicron Lambda Chapter, is located at 606 St. Francis, Street, Mobile, Alabama
