Ice Box is back open for business after the COVID-19 Pandemic! They have cleaned all areas for you to sit down and sip your drink during these warmer months. They serve many drinks that can fit your preference while enjoying the views of Downtown Mobile. They have plenty of seating for you and your family to enjoy outside.
For more information, find them online!
Phone: (251) 300-8394
Address: 755 Monroe St, Mobile, AL 36602
Closed Monday and Tuesday. 2 p.m.-1 a.m. Wednesday through Sunday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.