Get ready for a fun night of football and tailgating! Sirens of the Sea is the first women’s Mardi Gras krewe from the Southern Alabama Gulf Coast, and includes Orange Beach, Gulf Shores, Foley, Mobile, Alabama and Perdido Key, Florida. Friday, September 20, 2019 is the annual fundraiser for Sirens of the Sea. Their Fall Ball (Football) & Beads Tail Gaiting Drawdown will be held at the Orange Beach Events Center at the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama. Everyone is asked to wear his or her favorite SEC or NFL team gear. Admission for the fun event is $50 and that includes tailgating fun, live music, delicious dinner, cash bar, various types of raffles, silent auction, and your chance to win $5,000 cash! Doors open at 6:00 PM and fun continues until 10:30 PM. Jesse Duncan Music will be performing throughout the night! McClure’s NY Bagel Deli and the Sandwich Shoppe will provide the food! That includes delicious Jambalaya, Gumbo, Chili, Coleslaw, and a Baked Potato Bar along with homemade brownies and cookies. The women hope to sell 400 tickets and raise over $35,000.
They would like to thank their sponsor’s for the 2019 year! Those include Coca Cola, Anheuser-Busch, Pabst Blue Ribbon, Expedia Travel, Hill & Brooks Coffee. We will have three exquisite pieces of jewelry from Diamond Jewelers, Manning Jewelers, and Frank and Company Jewelers.
This year marks the krewe’s 18th year in operation. The Sirens’ organization was created to present a Mardi Gras street parade that brings in spectators and business to our community. We have 56 active members. In addition to appearing in four Mardi Gras parades every year, we provide the annual Gail Pond Memorial Scholarship and support several local charities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.