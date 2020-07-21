Sista Strut is back! This year will look different due to COVID-19 concerns but the fun continues. The Breast Cancer Walk is July 25, 2020 with no specific location. Participants are asked to walk where they feel comfortable.
"Sista Strut focuses on breast cancer among black women. When diagnosed, black women have a 40% higher death rate on average and are diagnosed younger than any other ethnic group" This information was provided by the organizers of Sista Strut 2020.
To register and for more information, visit this website.
