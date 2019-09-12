Sister II Sister is coming up! This is the Gulf Coast's Largest Women’s Expo designed to empower, entertain and provide business opportunities for vendors and participants to present themselves before an enthusiastic audience. This event is designed to inspire and uplift our women in the Gulf Coast. Although its all about the ladies, they did not forget the men! The Man Cave is equipped for them to relax and enjoy football if they do not want to shop.
You can stop by the Cumulus Media Office now through Friday, September 13, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. to pick up your wristband for admittance at a cost of $5. You can also purchase your tickets at the door.
They also have Sister II Sister T-shirts for $5 or you can do the bundle for $10 Wristband and T-shirt. Children under 12 receive free admission. Good news is parking is free and the entire family will enjoy the fun event! All the fun will take place on The Grounds in Mobile on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.