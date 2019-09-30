If you are a small business owner or aspire to be one, this event is for you! The owner of the Pink Post Office Boutique, JulieAnna Lindsey is hosting her second Mini Small Business Workshop. All the learning takes place on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with lunch to follow. The price is $25 per person and lunch is included.
Topics that are covered are business basics, attracting your ideal customer, events, social media marketing, customer service, inventory and more! Payment details are posted at this website and if you have any questions you can email ppoboutique@gmail.com for more information. Go ahead and register to better your small business!
