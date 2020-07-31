Lunch is served! Our good friends at Smac's Shack Food Truck made the perfect chicken salad for the Summer heat. Be sure to contact Smac's Shack for your next event. Find them on Facebook for more information!

Ingredients:

Mayo 

Honey Mustard 

All purpose seasoning 

Mustard

Smoked chicken 

Eggs 

Relish 

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.