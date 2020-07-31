Lunch is served! Our good friends at Smac's Shack Food Truck made the perfect chicken salad for the Summer heat. Be sure to contact Smac's Shack for your next event. Find them on Facebook for more information!
Ingredients:
Mayo
Honey Mustard
All purpose seasoning
Mustard
Smoked chicken
Eggs
Relish
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.