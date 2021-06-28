A fun-filled summer is underway at The Wharf in Orange Beach! Jim Cox joined us on Studio10 to share what you need to know about "So. Much. Summer."
Nightly events from now through August 8th:
-Mondays: Sparks After Dark
-Tuesdays: Kids’ Night
-Wednesdays: Pepsi Treasure Hunt for Hunger benefiting Secret Meals for Hungry Children
-Thursdays: Cookin’ with Kids presented by the Gulf Shores/Orange Beach CVB and Rouses Chef Nino
-Fridays: Fun Friday
-Saturdays: Painting Under The Palms
-Sundays: Music Under The Marlins
July Events:
-July 1st: Pepsi Beach Ball Drop and Independence Day Celebration
Watch 5,000 beach balls fall from the sky and a huge fireworks display to end the night.
-July 16th and 17th: Blue Marlin Grand Championship
The Blue Marlin Grand Championship (BMGC) is unlike any other fishing tournament with huge fish and even bigger purses. It is the final leg of the Gulf Coast Triple Crown Series.
