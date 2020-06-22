Get ready for fun all Summer long! Our friends at The Wharf have weekly events for you and your family during the Summer months. Their nightly Spectra Laser Light Experience happens every night at 8:30, 9 and 9:30 p.m. The Wharf has fun events planned every day of the week!
- Monday: Sparks After Dark Fireworks at 8:45 p.m.
- Tuesday: Dancin’ in the Street - DJ nights from 7-10 p.m.
- Wednesday: Pepsi Treasure Hunt from 5-8 p.m.
- Thursday: Music Under The Marlins with live bands and painting 5-9 p.m.
- Friday and Saturday: Dancin’ in the Street - DJ nights from 7-10 p.m.
- Sunday: Painting Under The Palms paiting classes at 5 and 6:30 p.m.
- You can visit alwharf.com to find out what’s happening during your stay
Social Distancing is being enforced at The Wharf. Check out the details below.
Social Distancing
- The Wharf has increased sanitation methods, updated best practices and implemented safe social distancing procedures onsite.
- They have strengthened cleaning efforts of all commonly touched surfaces including seating, doors, handrails, gondolas and elevators.
- Attraction employees will be wearing face coverings.
- They have added hand sanitizer stations throughout the property for visitor’s convenience. And, they’ve placed numerous signs to remind people of social distancing while on property and also have reminders running through our SPECTRA system.
- Social distance activities: So. Much. Summer events, dockside dinner, sunset and dolphin cruises, boat rentals, enjoy live music outside, stroll through Marina Lawn with Fido for everyone. We also host nightly SPECTRA Laser Light Experience shows, shopping, ride the Ferris wheel, The Wharf Express Train, ziplines and more. They are a family friendly, open-air destination with something fun for everyone!
For more information, visit The Wharf online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.