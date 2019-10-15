Jags get ready for a week of fun! The University of South Alabama is gearing up for Homecoming week. There are many events coming up leading to the big game. First, the Homecoming parade is at 6:00 p.m. on October 25, 2019 at USA South Drive. A pep rally is at 6:45 following the parade at the Mitchell Center North Plaza. Finally, the Homecoming game is on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Ladd Peebles Stadium.
The University of South Alabama is located at 3800 University Blvd. Mobile, Al. 36688. If you would like more information, you can James Contnatto at contnatto@southalabama.edu. Of course, you can always visit their website to receive more details about the University that is home to more than 14,000 students.
