The South Alabama Nonprofit Summit is an annual professional development opportunity for nonprofit leaders, board members, staff, and volunteers. The 2019 South Alabama Nonprofit Summit will be held on Wednesday, July 24th, from 9am until 3:30pm, at the Student Center on the campus of the University of South Alabama. Mark Berte joined Chelsey in the studio to talk about the helpful event! This year's Summit includes a plenary on the 2019 Census, a Funders Forum, and four tracks od professional development featuring twelve sessions. For more information and to register, visit this website.
After the Summit, you can stop by Haint Blue Brewing Company for drinks and to learn how you can help improve and protect Alabama’s coastal environment! This event is free and is open to the public.
The 2019 Nonprofit Summit is sponsored by the following organizations:
Melton Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, University of South Alabama
Alabama Association of Nonprofits
South Alabama Coalition of Nonprofits (sacnp.org)
Community Foundation of South Alabama
United Way of South Alabama
For more information, Contact Patricia M. Scanland – 251/463-1153 – pscanlan@bellsouth.net or Mark Berte, Alabama Coastal Foundation – 251/990-6002 or 251/402-3936
