The COVID-19 Pandemic has impacted jobs across the world and many business owners may need help with hiring and training new employees. Southwest Alabama Partnerships for Training and Employment underwrites short term employment and training programs with funding from the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Alabama Department of Commerce.
Southwest Alabama Partnerships for Training and Employment
515 Springhill Plaza Court
Mobile, AL 36608
(251) 432-0909
