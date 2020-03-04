Baldwin EMC is hosting its annual Spring into Action Blood Drive on Thursday, March 19, 2020. This drive is at their office headquarters on Highway 59 in Summerdale. You can visit Baldwin EMC from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The LifeSouth Community Blood Center will be set up in their Training Center. The pints they receive will benefit local medical centers, including Thomas Hospital, North Baldwin Infirmary, USA Children’s & Women’s Hospital and Mobile Infirmary among many others in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
Each pint of blood has the potential to save as many as three lives, including accident victims, those fighting chronic illnesses and patients recovering from surgeries.
Details include:
Spring Into Action Blood Drive
March 19, 2020
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Baldwin EMC Training Center
19600 State Highway 59
Summerdale, AL 36580
BLOOD DONATIONS FACTS:
Source: LifeSouth Community Blood Centers
• One out of every three people in the United States will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime.
• Only 10 percent of those who are eligible to donate blood do.
• There is no time to collect blood in an emergency. For patients to survive, LifeSouth must ensure that hospitals have the blood they always need available.
• Regulations for blood donation change frequently. Even if you have been unable to donate in the past, you may be able to now.
