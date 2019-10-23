The perfect way to get into the Halloween spirit is by heading over to Hank Aaron Stadium to check out Thriller Nights of Lights. This drive thru light show is fully synchronized to your favorite Halloween tunes heard through your car radio! Thriller Nights of Lights is going on now through Halloween from 7:00 p.m. in 10:00 p.m. every night. You can purchase tickets when you get there. Grab your friends and family, roll down the windows and get in the spooky spirit at Thriller Nights of Lights.
Spooky Sights at Thriller Nights of Lights!
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.