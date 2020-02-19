With the carnival season slowly winding down, folks across the Gulf Coast are gearing up for the beach! Chelsey joined Dr. Thomas Bender at Advanced Dermatology in Mobile to talk about how you can get prepared for the warmer days. Dr. Bender says that the earlier you schedule your appointment, the better. Some procedures require a few visits and time so be beach ready even before beach weather is here! For more information, visit Advanced Dermatology online or give them a call (251) 631-3570.

