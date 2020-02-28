Get ready to clean! Two Maids & A Mop want to help you get your space clean. Through this contest, guests have a chance to win a free “Design with Time” cleaning package from their nearest Two Maids location. All you have to do is share a photo of your significant others’ “undone” chores. Make sure you use the hashtag #TMMHoneyDoList. All entries should be submitted to this link by February 29, 2020. Winners will be announced on March 6, 2020.
For more information, visit them online!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.