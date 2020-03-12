Lace up your shoes and get ready to run! The Spring Fever Chase is Saturday, March 21, 2020. This is a 10K and 2-mile fun run /walk that winds through Downtown Fairhope and overlooks the Mobile Bay. The 10K is an accurately measured flat to rolling course, and the 2-mile fun run/walk is a fun family event.
Spring Fever Chase is held annually in March, on the Saturday morning of Fairhope’s Arts & Crafts Festival weekend. Proceeds from the event benefit Baldwin County schools’ physical education programs. Participants and volunteers can register at this website.
For more information, visit Infirmaryhealth.org.
Details include:
Spring Fever Chase
When: Saturday, March 21, 2020
Hours: Run Begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: The start of the race is at the intersection of Bayview St. and Fairhope, Ave. in Fairhope
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.