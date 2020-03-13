The rodeo is back in town! The 21st Annual PCA Championship Rodeo is scheduled for March 13th and 14th at the Baldwin County Coliseum. Gates open at 5:30 and the Rodeo will begin at 7 p.m.-until. On Friday night, kids get in free and Saturday night is veterans recognition night.
For more information, visit their website!
Details include:
When: March 13 and 14, 2020
Where: 19477 Fairgrounds Rd. Robertsdale, AL 36564
Hours: Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.