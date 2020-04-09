If you’re looking for fresh fruits and veggies, conecuh sausage, beautiful house plants – and you want to support local – stop by Mac’s Fresh Produce. They offer a colorful variety of produce, sweet treats, and other items. The family-owned business receives new shipments daily. Mac’s Fresh Produce even offers weekly deals on the company’s social media page.
According to their Facebook page, the company is now offering pre-ordered & pre-paid fruit or veggie boxes:
Mac's Fresh Produce:
“We are now offering pre ordered & pre paid fruit or veggie boxes!!! Orders must be placed & paid the day before pick up! These will be available for curb side pickup after 10am the following day! We will start taking orders today for tomorrow’s pickup! There will be no substitutions and no returns on these simply for the fact that we are trying to do as much as we can to try to accommodate for everyone! The items you will receive will be straight out of a new case each day so there shouldn’t be any issues! Each box is $19.99 (plus tax)
Call to order 251-476-6990
FRUIT BOX
8 small navels
5 granny smith apples
5 red delicious apples
2 grapefruit
1 bag of seedless grapes
1 cantaloupe
6 green pears
1 strawberry pint
1 hand of bananas
VEGGIE BOX
6 russet potatoes
4 yellow onions
1 red onion
1 iceberg lettuce
1 romaine lettuce
3 cucumbers
3 tomatoes
3 avocados
1 grape tomato pint
3 ea garlic
2 red bell peppers
2 green bell peppers”
Check the company’s social media page to stay informed about specials and weekly deals:
https://www.facebook.com/macsfreshproduce/
Mac’s Fresh Produce
3251 Old Shell Rd, Mobile, AL 36607
(251) 476-6990
Hours 7:00 AM - 6:00 PM
**Currently, Mac’s Fresh Produce is open for seniors from 6:30-7:30 AM daily and closes at 6PM!
