It's important to keep safety in mind over the holidays. Baldwin County Sheriff Huey "Hoss" Mack joined Studio 10 with tips on protecting yourself and your property.
The sheriff's office is emphasizing its "Lock It or Lose It" campaign. Thefts from vehicles typically go up this time of year, and most of those are due to unlocked cars. You're urged to lock your car every time you're away from it.
With more people ordering Christmas gifts, you should take steps to prevent your packages from being stolen. If you're not going to be home, you may want to have the package delivered to your workplace. You can also talk to a neighbor, and have them keep your package until you get home.
Be careful with credit and debit cards. Many people are using their credit cards more for shopping right now, which may lead to you putting the card in your pocket or somewhere you don't usually carry it. That can lead to your card being lost or stolen. The sheriff's office has gotten some calls about lost credit cards. If you misplace a credit or debit card, make sure you call your credit card company right away and report it.
The sheriff's office also wants to remind you to keep following COVID-19 safety guidelines during the holiday season. Make sure to wear a mask in public places and stay six feet away from people outside your household. If you have questions or concerns, you can always contact the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.
