The 9th Annual Strike Out Domestic Violence will be held Friday, July 19, 2019. The Mobile BayBears and Penelope House have teamed up to “Strike Out Domestic Violence” in our community. On July 19th, the Mobile BayBears will take on the Biloxi Shuckers and each strike out by a BayBears pitcher will raise money for Penelope House. Businesses and/or individuals can pledge $20.00 for each strike out by a BayBears’ pitcher throughout the game or make a fixed donation. Pledges are being accepted by calling 251-342-2809 or pledging the night of the game.
The first 1,000 fans will receive rally towels with Penelope House’s 40th Anniversary logo and the Mobile BayBears’ farewell season logo! Gates open at Hank Aaron Stadium at 6:00pm and game time is 7:05pm.
For more information, contact the Penelope House.
251-342-2809 (office)
251-342-8994 (crisis line)
