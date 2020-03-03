Men, get ready for a night just for you! Stronger Men’s Night at Destination Church is coming up and you do not want to miss it. All the fun takes place on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. There will be food, activities and well known speaker, Pastor Dino Rizzo. You can sign up online for only $25! This will be an incredible night full of food, fun and fellowship. For more information, visit Destination Church online. Easter Sunday will also be here before you know it! Destination Church invites you to join them for their Easter services at 9 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, 2020 and 6:00 p.m. on April 11, 2020. You can also celebrate Easter with your family at a massive Easter Egg Hunt! Enjoy inflatables, food and fun on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Destination Church.
Details include:
When: Friday, March 13, 2020
Where: Destination Church, 1601 Celeste Road Saraland, AL 36571
Hours: 6:00 p.m.
Admission: $25
