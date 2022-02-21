A baby is on the way for Chelsey Sayasane! Our Studio 10 co-host and Fox10 traffic reporter announced today that she and husband Johnny Sklopan are expecting their first child, a baby girl!
Chelsey and Johnny have chosen the name Scottie Xay (pronounced "Say"). She is named after her late grandfather, Khan Xay Sayasane.
Chelsey and Johnny say they are ecstatic and so grateful for this blessing. Watch the video to see the announcement and first pictures on Studio 10.
A big congratulations to Chelsey and Johnny from the Fox10 family- we couldn't be happier!
