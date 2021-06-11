In honor of "Crime Scene Kitchen" on Fox, Joe & Chelsey are taking a mystery baking challenge!
They've been given a box full of "evidence" (aka ingredients) along with an "eyewitness account". See if they can guess the mystery dessert and make it themselves!
You can watch "Crime Scene Kitchen", Fox's new baking competition show, Wednesdays at 8:00pm CT on Fox10.
