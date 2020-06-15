Get ready to learn! GulfQuest is holding a Summer Camp the week of July 13-17, 2020. This camp is for rising first through eighth graders. The camp hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
GulfQuest Maritime Museum is the only museum in the country fully dedicated to the Gulf of Mexico with over 90 exhibits and theaters, including Ocean Planet and Take the Helm
Located at 155 South Water Street, Mobile AL 36602 (between Cooper Riverside Park and the Cruise Terminal).
For the health and safety of all visitors, all tours of the museum will be led by very knowledgeable tour guides. “These tours will ensure visitors receive an engaging and memorable museum experience.” Tours will begin every 45 minutes. They encourage everyone to purchase tickets online to reserve their desired timeslot. During the month of June all online ticket purchases are 19% off.
For more information, visit them online!
