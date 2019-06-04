We all know that the summers are hot here on the Gulf Coast and we have some fun activities for your family indoors! If you need some fun family activities to do with the kids throughout the summer, the Shoppes at Bel Air has you covered. Annie Drago stopped by the studio to talk to Chelsey about all of the fun events that they have planned for you!
You can attend “Story time at The Shoppes” on June 10, June 24, July8, July 22, and August 5, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Cherold Rhodes with the Mobile Public Library will be at the Shoppes at Bel Air every other Monday in the fountain area for stories, songs, and activities! This event is free of charge and juice and snacks will be provided.
We know many kids love sweets and painting! You can join the shops at “Cookies and Canvases.” This event will on Thursday, June 20th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. They will be painting beach themed paintings while eating chocolate chip cookies. Ages 6-14 are welcome.
Saturday, June 22nd from 10am-11:30am. Come meet the Distinguished Young Women Class of 2019 at the main entrance of the mall! We will be having a free kid’s fair with a photo booth, games and crafts. You can get photos and autographs with the Class of 2019.
On Tuesday, July 2nd from 1:30pm-6:30pm. The American Red Cross will be hosting a Kick Off to Summer Blood Drive. The Bloodmobile will be parked at the mall entrance near McDonald’s
For more information on these events and future dates, visit their website!
