Get ready for a Summer full of movies! Saenger Theatre is hosting their Summer Movies Series once again. This year will be a little different because of COVID-19. They are running at nearly 35% capacity, masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. These measures are in place to keep you and your family safe!
From Frozen to Pretty Woman, they will show 13 movies that you are sure to love! Movies start Sunday, July 19 and will run for the next few weeks until August 30. Movies are shown every Thursday evening and Sunday afternoon. They are also collecting items for the Ronald McDonald House this year! Help give back and bring a following item with you: • Paper bowls (microwavable) • Shampoo • Plastic cups (disposable) • Conditioner • Paper plates • Body Wash • Tall kitchen trash bags • Powder coffee creamer (pourable canisters) • 8 to 10-gallon trash can liners • Sugar (pourable canisters) • Laundry detergent pods • Granola or breakfast bars
For more information and tickets, be sure to visit them online!
The 2020 Summer Movie Series schedule is as follows:
Sunday, July 19 at 3 p.m. | National Lampoon’s Vacation
Thursday, July 23 at 7 p.m. | Airplane
Sunday, July 26 at 3 p.m. | Citizen Kane
Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. | Remember the Titans
Sunday, August 2 at 3 p.m. | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Thursday, August 6 at 7 p.m. | The Big Chill
Sunday, August 9 at 3 p.m. | Frozen
Thursday, August 13 at 7 p.m. | Muscle Shoals
Sunday, August 16 at 3 p.m. | Footloose
Thursday, August 20 at 7 p.m. | Pretty Woman
Sunday, August 23 at 3 p.m. | The Bridge on the River Kwai
Thursday, August 27 at 7 p.m. | Ghost
Sunday, August 30 at 3 p.m. | Jailhouse Rock
