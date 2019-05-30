Get ready for a Summer of Fun at Tacky Jacks! All of this fun will include art classes, a hands-on nature series,beach games, and a waterfront oyster bake with live music at lunch. You and your kids will have something fun planned at the Tacky Jacks in Gulf Shores throughout the month of June! Every Tuesday-Friday, there will be different activities for you to enjoy while you order your delicious meal or enjoy the atmosphere. The schedule includes:
Tuesdays
Hands on Habitat is a fun and educational hands on nature series presented by Gulf State Park Nature Center, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, Share the Beach, Orange Beach Wildlife Center, Birmingham Audubon, Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism and Sustainability, and NUISANCE Group! Kids & adults alike can learn about our ecosystem and interact with the animals that live here with us. The event is free for all ages from 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early), no RSVP required.
Wednesdays
Art al Fresco “A hands on lunch & learn for starving artists of all ages”
Create different works of art & crafts every Wednesday this summer. Projects include: spray paint street art, melted crayon art, string art, shell jewelry, DIY hobo bags or master the art of Ductigami (that’s duck tape origami for those that don’t know). Enjoy free live demo days with a live chainsaw art demonstration with Jeff Wheelock, learn to sculpt with sand with pros from Sand Castle University, get moving with pedal powered spin art, and Ductstravaganza with "Duck Tape Stuck at Prom" finalists. All ages lunch & learn every Wednesday 11am-12pm (arrive 15 minutes early) RSVP required in advance by phone at 251-948-8881 or online at tackyjacks.com, includes lunch, fee: child or adult pricing depends on project, free for spectators and for demo days. Demo days is lunch on your own and is not included.
Thursdays
Tacky Jacks Beach Games is all about a little friendly competition. Kid’s ages 6-12 compete every Thursday this summer in relay races, challenges, and brain teasers! All participants get a free lunch from Tacky Jacks, prizes, and get to be on TV! Parents can compete in a friendly game of water balloon dodge ball for prizes! Event is free for ages 6-12 every Thursday from 11am-12pm (arrive early to ensure availability).
Fridays
Oyster Bake Fridays invite you to start your weekend early every Friday from 11am-4pm this summer. Enjoy a waterfront outdoor oyster bake at the islands only live music venue during lunch, corn hole, sand pile, and fun and games for the whole gang! Enjoy fresh oysters grilled to perfection right in front of you with drink specials available. Live Music schedule available online at www.tackyjacks.com
Schedule of Events
June 4 - Hands on Habitat with AL Gulf Coast Zoo
June 5 – Art al Fresco - Pedal Powered Spin Art (free demo day, lunch on your own)
June 6 – Beach Games
June 7 – Oyster Bake Fridays with Live Music
June 11 - Hands on Habitat with Gulf State Park
June 12 – Art al Fresco - Spray Paint Street Art ($15)
June 13 – Beach Games
June 14 – Oyster Bake Fridays with Live Music
June 18 - Hands on Habitat with Share the Beach
For more information, contact Tacky Jacks or visit their website!
Tacky Jacks Gulf Shores
240 East 24th Avenue
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Phone: 251-948-8881
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.