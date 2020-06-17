The southern Summer months are here! Feel your best with Advanced Dermatology. Chelsey joined Dr. Thomas Bender at Advanced Dermatology in Mobile to talk about how you can shrink that unwanted problem areas. CoolSculpting is a fat-freezing procedure. It is the only FDA-cleared, non-surgical fat-reduction treatment that uses controlled cooling to eliminate stubborn fat that resists all efforts through diet and exercise. The results are proven, noticeable, and lasting—so you’ll look great from every angle.
Advanced Dermatology now offers Telemedicine. You can call to schedule the date and time of your appointment online. There are also extended hours from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. under Telehealth.
For more information, visit Advanced Dermatology!
Address: 580 Providence Park Dr. E Second Floor, Mobile, AL 36695
