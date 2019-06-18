Mobile County Sheriff, Sam Cochran, stopped by the studio to speak with Chelsey about Summer safety. There are a lot of boaters on the Gulf Coast who love to be out on the water and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office want to ensure that you are safe. You can download a free float plan on their website. A float plan lets others know where you are on the water and what time you plan on returning.
Sheriff Cochran also talked about the importance of wearing a helmet on an ATV. Kids should always have their helmets on while riding or driving an ATV. For more information, visit their website!
