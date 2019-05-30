Enjoy the arts with SummerTide this June! You have the opportunity to enjoy a night of music and talent throughout the month. SummerTide will present Forever Plaid on Tuesday's-Saturday's at 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday's at 4:00 p.m. This will take place from June 1, 2019- June 28, 2019.
SummerTide is the professional Summer theatre of The University of Alabama. Located in Gulf Shores, Al., SummerTide presents a musical production for one month each Summer. The cast also teaches a theatre camp for the local youth.
Details include:
What: SummerTide presents Forever Plaid
When: June1, 2019- June 28, 2019
Where: 2022 West 2nd Street Gulf Shores, Al.
Fee: $20 for adults and $15 for children
For tickets and more information, calll (251) 968-6721 or visit this website
