The following information was provided by Sunny Side Theater:
Sunny Side Theater has been in Mobile since 2008. When the doors were shuttered at the beginning of the pandemic, the directors immediately took to on-line rehearsals and guest stars with the goal of producing the show when it was safe for actors and patrons. After a guest appearance from Adam Jacobs (the original Aladdin) the cast was inspired to work hard and prepare this show. Shows will take place on the lawn of Skip’s Place at Springhill College on Old Shell Road. Contact Chris Paragone at 251-510-1808 for more information or head over to sunnysidedrama.com
Show times are Thursday, June 18 at 7:00 p.m., Friday June 19 at 5:00 & 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 20 at 5:00 & 7:00 p.m., and Sunday, June 21 at 7:00 p.m.. Tickets are $15 adults, $11 students/seniors 65+, and $7 for kids 12 & under. There will be hand sanitizer at the entrance and passed out during the show. We will have special “Friend Like Me Blue Genie” ice cream for sale courtesy of Old Dutch. Audience members will bring their own chairs and practice safe social distancing.
