Get ready for Legally Blonde! Sunny Side Theater is back and gearing up for their first show since COVID-19 hit our area. Ousley Langworthy joined Chelsey at the studio to talk about the fun musical. Langworthy is playing Elle Woods, the star of the show. This musical will be held outside at Spring Hill College. You can catch it at 7 p.m. from June 12- June 14, 2020. Shows will take place on the lawn of Skip’s Place at Springhill College on Old Shell Road.
Tickets are $15 adults, $11 students/seniors 65+, and $7 for kids 12 & under. There will be hand sanitizer at the entrance and passed out during the show. They will have special “Dole Whipped into Shape” ice cream for sale courtesy of Old Dutch. Audience members will bring their own chairs and practice safe social distancing.
Contact Chris Paragone at 251-510-1808 for more information or head over to sunnysidedrama.com
