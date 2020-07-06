If you are wanting to be in the know, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce launched a new tourism and community website! The goal of this is to give exposure to small businesses on the Eastern Shore that have been impacted by COVID-19. The site is built as a travel guide for visitors and locals! You can find more information on ExploreEasterShore.com and their Facebook page!

Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce

327 Fairhope Avenue

Fairhope, AL

251-928-6387

www.eschamber.com

www.exploreeasternshore.com

All content © 2020, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.