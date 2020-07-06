If you are wanting to be in the know, the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce launched a new tourism and community website! The goal of this is to give exposure to small businesses on the Eastern Shore that have been impacted by COVID-19. The site is built as a travel guide for visitors and locals! You can find more information on ExploreEasterShore.com and their Facebook page!
Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce
327 Fairhope Avenue
Fairhope, AL
251-928-6387
