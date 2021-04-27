Do you need your car repaired? Joe visited Eagle Dent Repair in Mobile to see how their business can help you. Owner and technician, Brandon Schmitz, says his business is the only retail location in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. He says his business and employees are locals who can help service your vehicle.
Brandon says the recent hail storm on April 10, 2021 has a lot of folks looking to repair their cars. If you need help from a true local company, Eagle Dent Repair can help.
Address:7775 Tara Dr, Semmes, AL 36575 right off of Schillinger road, just north of Howells Ferry Rd.
Phone: 251-408-9748
Website: www.eagledent.com
Hours of operation: Monday-Friday, 8am – 5pm
You can also find Eagle Dent Repair on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
