This potato salad from Rouses' Chef Nino has a Southern twist- it uses sweet potatoes! Studio 10 host Joe Emer proclaims it's the best potato salad he's ever eaten.
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb. sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
4 boiled eggs
1 stalk celery, chopped
½ chopped red onion
1/4 cup olive oil mayonnaise
2 tbsp. pickle relish
1 tbsp. chopped fresh chives or green onions
1 tbsp. chopped fresh flat leaf parsley
1 tbsp. whole grain mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
STEPS:
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with 1 inch of cold water; salt generously. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to medium. Simmer until the potatoes are just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain, then transfer to a large bowl.
In a small bowl, separate yokes from whites. Place yokes only in bowl and mix mayonnaise and mustard to create a paste. Chop whites into small pieces and add to bowl.
In a medium bowl, mix the celery, onion, relish, chives, parsley; season with salt and pepper. Gently fold into the potatoes. Cover and chill 30 minutes.
To find your local Rouses, visit their website!
ABOUT THE CHEF: Chef Neil “Nino” Thibodaux
Chef Nino was born in Franklin, Louisiana. A stint in the Air Force after high school as a F-15 jet mechanic included a month at a remote base near Cagliari in Sardinia. After earning a Bachelor of Arts from Trinity College in Jacksonville, Florida, and an Honorary Doctorate from Victory Baptist College in North Augusta, South Carolina, Nino returned to Italy, where he lived for 13 years. When Nino moved back to the United States, he settled in Houma, Louisiana, and started teaching private cooking classes. Inspired by his time in Italy, he then launched the Friends of Italy Culinary Institute. Nino has taught monthly cooking classes and done cooking demonstrations and events for Rouses Markets for over 10 years. He has a low salt, mild, Cajun seasoning blend called Adrenaline Seasoning, which is available at all Rouses Markets in Louisiana, Mississippi and Lower Alabama.
You can find more of Nino’s recipes, Rouse Family Recipes, and a collection of Southern, Cajun and Creole recipes at www.rouses.com. Pick up your free copy of the Rouses Magazine at any Rouses Market on the Gulf Coast.
