You can take a trip down memory lane with Semmes Heritage Park! The group is a 501-c3 who is promoting their historical park that is home to the 1902 one room schoolhouse. Their new book, Semmes Scrapbook of Memories 2019, ventures through the history of Semmes with photos from the past.
If you would like to order your copy today, you can send a $25 check to Semmes Heritage Park P.O. Box 2152 Semmes, AL 36575 or visit their Facebook page.
