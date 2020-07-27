If you are taking a vacation this year, Dr. Dow and Hotwire teamed up to give you a few tips! Watch the clip for more information.
- The shorter the better
- Pre-trip research
- Book at the last minute
- Stay close to home
For more great tips, visit hotwire.com.
